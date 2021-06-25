Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: NCB takes Dawood’s brother in custody in drugs trafficking case and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: NCB takes Dawood’s brother in custody in drugs trafficking case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:01 PM IST
File photo: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCB takes Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in custody in drugs trafficking case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday took custody of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in connection with seizure of a large quantity of hashish which originated from Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia lashes out at BJP for 'false report' on oxygen demand

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for lying about a report which said the Arvind Kejriwal-led state government exaggerated the city's oxygen demand during the devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic in April-May. Read More

Kerala HC grants bail to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana

The Kerala high court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case filed against her for her comments against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Read More

Sushant Singh case: Petition against 8 film personalities, including Salman Khan, dismissed

A local court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has dismissed the revision suit filed against eight Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, on charges of conspiracy to kill actor Sushant Singh Rajput, according to a report. Read More

Destructive batting doesn't mean hitting pacers out of the ground: Pathan says Pant should have shown 'responsibility'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Rishabh Pant should have batted a little more sensibly during India's second innings, especially since the team had received a setback in the form of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets in quick succession early on Day 6. Read More

Ray review: Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor stand out in irreverent but inconsistent Netflix anthology

It’s one thing to adapt the works of a writer. But it’s a different ball game altogether to adapt the works of a writer who also happens to be one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dawood ibrahim
TRENDING NEWS

Zambia presenter interrupts live bulletin to talk about not getting paid. Watch

Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey goes viral

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP