News updates from HT: Odisha to begin vaccination of 18-44 age group in 5 cities and all the latest news

Odisha to vaccinate 18-44 age group 1st in 5 cities with high Covid TPR

The vaccination for the 18-45 years age group in Odisha will first begin in five urban centres of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, and Berhampur that have reported a high Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR). Read More

Delhi given large part of foreign aid: Data

The national capital received a large part of the Covid-19-related aid donated by foreign countries in an otherwise equitable distribution of relief goods, according to the government data. Read More

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours

Remnants of China's largest rocket launched last week are expected to plunge back through the atmosphere in the coming hours, European and US tracking centres said on Saturday. While there were still varying estimates of where the rocket would land, it appeared increasingly likely it would not hit the United States. Read More

Watch: Covid update | Decongesting jails; DRDO's new oral drug; task force for oxygen

From DCGI approving a new anti-Covid drug to the health ministry issuing new rules for hospital admissions, here are the top updates on the coronavirus. Watch here

'He's definitely the guy for the future': MSK Prasad predicts when star IPL batsman will break into India's Test team

Former chief selector of the BCCI, MSK Prasad, has weighed down on what the squad announcement for India's near four-month-long tour means for fringe players, including Padikkal, who set the IPL ablaze last year and continued to do so this year as well. Read More

Shahid Kapoor’s mother Neliima Azeem praises Mira Rajput: ‘She is not a spoilt little brat who is demanding everything’

Actor Neliima Azeem, the mother of actor Shahid Kapoor, is all praise for her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput. Neliima credited Mira for having ‘glued the family together’ and said that she is not one to throw tantrums or demand attention. Read More