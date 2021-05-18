News updates from HT: Petrol price crosses 99 per litre in Mumbai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fuel rates surge 10th time in May; petrol crosses ₹99/lt in Mumbai

Rising streak of fuel rates continued unabated for the tenth time in 15 days, making petrol costlier by ₹2.45 a litre and diesel by ₹2.78 since May 4 as state-run retailers on Tuesday raised petrol rate by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre. Read more

No new information: Cameron Bancroft backtracks on his claims on Sandpapergate - Report

Australia cricketer Cameron Bancroft has reportedly backtracked on his recent claims regarding the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal that had rocked Cricket Australia. Read more

Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19, but won't give tips on how to beat it for fear of 'covid fan clubs'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared that she has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor mentioned how she has many tips on how to fight the disease but will not be sharing it with her followers. Read more

Special editions of Triumph Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200 launched in India

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced the launch of two new special edition motorcycles in the country - the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm and the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen edition. Read more

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up. Watch

Have you ever wondered how the artists would’ve depicted their subjects in the famous paintings during the times of a pandemic? If your answer is no, then let this amusing video do the trick. Read more

Why Covid 3rd wave will affect children more: Top virologist Dr V Ravi explains

Top virologist Dr V Ravi explains why the Covid-19 third wave will affect children more. Dr Ravi said typically new waves come three to five months after an older one subsides and planning for the potential third wave should begin right away to dampen its impact. Watch here