Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today, and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the upcoming state elections, will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari on Friday. Read more

'Argyreia sharadchandrajii': New plant species named after Sharad Pawar

A new species of flowering plants, recently discovered in south Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, has been named after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as "his immense contribution to Indian agriculture" as a Union minister, a report has said. Read more

2.2 million sign up for shots as key leg of vaccine drive kicks off

More than 2.2 million people signed up for coronavirus vaccines and at least 2 million were given shots till 9pm on Thursday, the first day of India’s expanded vaccination drive that comes against a backdrop of a raging second wave of the pandemic, with several cities and regions recording an unprecedented surge in infections. Read more

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: Maharashtra sees record one-day spike of 43,183 cases

How will Indian IT professionals benefit as Biden lets H1-B visa ban expire

March ends with rain deficiency, dry air, soil over northwest India

Chhattisgarh orders 50% strength in govt offices as Covid-19 hits new daily peak

Chakraborty to get GD Birla Award for Scientific Research

Professor Suman Chakraborty has been selected for the 30th GD Birla Award for Scientific Research for his outstanding contribution to engineering science and its applications in developing technologies for affordable healthcare, the KK Birla Foundation said in a statement on Thursday. Read more

Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir: The 5 architects of India's 2011 World Cup win

April 2, 2021, marks 10 years since India lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming the first team to experience World Cup glory at home. India broke Australia's streak of three consecutive World Cup wins – 1999, 2003 and 2007 – on the back of some scintillating performances throughout the tournament. Read more

Kapil Sharma birthday: When he talked of life before stardom, getting sister married from Laughter Challenge prize money

Kapil Sharma maybe one of the most well known television stars of the country right now but his journey to success has not been without struggle. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in white breezy kurta and skirt set worth 70k

A statement-making white kurta is a must-have in every wardrobe. The colour works great for summer season and kurtas are always breezy and flowy making it the perfect attire for times the temperature goes high. Read more

Watch: An Award for Rajinikanth: Political or larger messaging?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi sports news lifestyle news its viral coronavirus vaccine entertainment news
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP