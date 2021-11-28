Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's tweet leads to speculations on social media and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's tweet leads to speculations on social media and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet in which he said hatred will not win. "Have faith. Don't give up, don't stop," the Congress leader wrote with the hashtag 'we stand united'.(HT File)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi tweets 'keep faith, hatred won't win'. Social media interprets

Though Rahul Gandhi did not specify any context for his tweet, social media users linked his statement with comedian Munawar Faruqui's hint that he will quit comedy. Read more here

‘Up to them’: Congress on TMC not attending Opposition meeting on Nov 29

The Congress on Sunday said that it was up to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party if it reportedly decided not to attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by the grand old party's Mallikarjun Kharge. Read more here.

Survey shows 30% women across 14 states, UTs justify men beating their wives 

Data from the NFHS-5 showed that more than 75% women respondents across three states justified men beating their wives in - Telangana (84%), Andhra Pradesh (84%) and Karnataka (77%). Read more here

RELATED STORIES

Salman Khan asks fans to not bathe Antim posters in milk, says 'give it to poor kids'

Salman Khan has shared a video of his fans bathing a huge poster of his film Antim: The Final Truth in milk. He has requested them to stop the practice. Read more here

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer achieves big record, becomes first Indian debutant to reach impressive landmark

Shreyas Iyer scripted history on Sunday afternoon in the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Read more here

Are electric vehicles reliable? Check what this study says

The study points that electric cars are increasingly becoming complex and therefore vulnerable to reliability issues. Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP