News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi says party workers to decide CM face for Punjab polls, and all the latest news

Channi or Sidhu? Rahul Gandhi says party workers will decide CM face for Punjab election

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Congress will announce a CM candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022 as both chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu urged Rahul Gandhi to announce a CM face ahead of the polls, instead of the collective leadership. Read more

Impose, lift local curbs based on test positivity, hospitalization: MHA to states

Reiterating that state governments must observe all precautions and not let their guard down, the Union home ministry on Thursday extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines till February 28. It has asked the states to impose or lift local curbs on the basis of case positivity and hospitalization status in respective areas. Read more

Working ‘closely’ with India to handle border problem, US should not interfere: China

China on Thursday said it will work “closely” with India to properly handle the ongoing border tension and strongly criticised the US for saying it was concerned by Beijing’s attempts to coerce its neighbours including India. Read more

PM Modi condoles demise of hockey legend Charanjit Singh: ‘He played a key role in the successes of the Indian Hockey’

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to hockey legend Charanjit Singh, who passed away on Thursday in his hometown of Una, Himachal Pradesh. Read more

Nagarjuna slams fake reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Actor Nagarjuna is furious at those publishing ‘nonsense’ news reports about him ‘breaking silence’ on son Naga Chaitanya's divorce with Samanth Ruth Prabhu. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share that he has not given any interview about the same. Read more

