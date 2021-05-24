Home / India News / News updates from HT: Roche's Covid-19 antibody cocktail now available in Indian market and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Roche's Covid-19 antibody cocktail now available in Indian market and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 12:50 PM IST
A vial of Imdevimab, an antibody cocktail designed to produce resistance to the Covid-19.(Reuters)

Roche’s antibody cocktail for treating Covid-19 out in Indian market

Roche India’s antibody cocktail is now available in market to treat Coronavirus disease patients, the Pharma giant announced on Monday, adding that the cost per patient dose will be 59,750. Read more

‘They’d have momentum because of continuity’; Salman Butt predicts which team could have upper hand in WTC final

The World Test Championship (WTC) final, slated to begin in Southampton on June 18 between India and New Zealand, is still about 25 days away but it has already become a hot topic in the cricket fraternity. Read more

Saif Ali Khan agrees being less successful than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir was ‘good’ for him

While Saif Ali Khan is one of the most established actors in Bollywood right now, he did not enjoy the same success as the other Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Read more

Hyundai, Kia combined beat Maruti Suzuki to dominate UV segment in April 2021

Hyundai and Kia as combined have beaten India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki to dominate the UV segment in the country in April 2021, which is the fastest growing car category of the Indian auto industry. Read more

Megan Fox adds a touch of sexy to goth in barely-there dress worth 1.2 lakh

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 was held on Monday morning and celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. Read more

After IAS officer, cop attached to police lines for beating man in Chhattisgarh

After IAS officer, a cop was attached to police lines for beating man in Chhattisgarh. Basant Khalkho was seen beating a man for allegedly violating Covid norms. Watch here

