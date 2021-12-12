News updates from HT: Taliban praise India for sending medicines for Afghan kids, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India’s move to send medicines for Afghan kids draws praise from Taliban

India’s move to send 1.6 tonnes of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan has drawn praise from the Taliban at a time when Pakistan continues to create hurdles in the shipment of wheat offered by the Indian side via the Wagah land border crossing. Read more…

Mobile phone of man, who captured video of General Rawat's chopper, sent for forensic tests

Coimbatore police have sent the mobile phone of a man for forensic analysis that captured the last moments of the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter before it crashed in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Wednesday, leading to the demise of 13 out of 14 people on board, including the nation's first and sitting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, and his spouse Madhulika Rawat. Read more…

Modi in Varanasi: Itinerary of PM's 2-day visit to his parliamentary constituency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for a 2-day visit, on Monday. The highlight of his visit to the temple town in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh will be the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, scheduled for December 13. Read more…

'Party has given its elders...': What Rahul Gandhi said about Amarinder Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut that the Congress has given a lot to its elders, Raut has claimed in his weekly column Rokhthok in party mouthpiece Saamana. Rahul Gandhi specifically talked about Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister who has now exited the party and Ghulam Nabi Azad, a rebel Congress leader of the G-23 grouping. Read more…

Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen finally breaks bad, but takes 7 long, boring episodes to get there

Ram Madhvani's second release in two months, Aarya's season two tests your patience in more ways than one. From the shoddy performances by the supporting cast to conveniently changing moralities, a lot of things weigh down this crime drama. Read more…

Max Verstappen wins maiden F1 World Drivers' Championship, finishes P1 in Abu Dhabi to beat Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull's Max Verstappen seals his maiden F1 title by beating title rival Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes in a last-lap thriller at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday. Mercedes bagged another World Constructor's Championship title but were denied the double they would have wanted. Read more…

