News updates from HT: TMC MPs to meet Amit Shah today to seek govt's stance on AFSPA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nagaland civilian killings: TMC MPs to meet Amit Shah today, seek Centre's stance on repeal of AFSPA

The delegation, which will comprise eight MPs the Mamata Banerjee-headed party, will also submit to Shah memorandum seeking financial compensation for the families of the civilians. Read more

Covishield production to be halved; Adar Poonawalla says he's in dilemma

Serum Institute of India may halve its vaccine production at a time when new variant of SARA-CoV-2 Omicron is spreading fast in India, reports said quoting CEO Adar Poonawalla. Read more

‘What’s the point of 30-40 runs?': Ex-Pakistan captain blasts India youngster; reveals why he can't rely on natural game

Prithvi Shaw's performances for India ‘A’ across the current South Africa tour have drawn criticism from former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who lashed out at Shaw for not biding his time at the crease. Read more

Amid Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Kangana Ranaut lauds ‘rich, successful’ actresses for marrying younger men

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on what appears to be Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The Manikarnika actor made a reference to their age difference. Read more

Hyundai to expand EV lineup in India: The what, why and how

Hyundai is looking at playing the electric game with far more gusto and has confirmed plans of driving in as many as six BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) by 2028. Read more

Gabriella Demetriades' animal flow workout will inspire your midweek fitness routine

Dressed in a grey sports bra and a grey pair of gym trousers, Gabriella can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine, in her gym. Take a look at the snippets of her fitness routine here. Read more

Umpire does upside down leg split to signal wide ball, funny video goes viral

A video of an umpire’s unusual way of signaling a wide ball has left people in splits. There is a chance that the viral video will have the same effect on you too. Read more

Indian Army conducts helicopter-borne tri-service exercise in J&K

Indian Army's Chinar Corps conducted a helicopter-borne training & validation exercise in J&K. The tri-service exercise was undertaken to validate joint capability to insert task force tactically. Watch