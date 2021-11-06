News updates from HT: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Gorakhpur now Covid-free and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gorakhpur becomes free of Covid-19, announces Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that Gorakhpur in eastern part of the state now has zero coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. He also congratulated the healthcare officials and people of Gorakhpur for the feat. Read more

Scotland players request to visit Indian dressing room after match, Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah responds in style

After the comprehensive victory in Dubai on Friday, which kept them in semi-final contention, the Indian players led by captain Virat Kohli agreed to host the Scotland players and spend time with them when they requested to visit the Indian dressing room. Read more

Sooryavanshi box office day 1 estimates: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif bring back the fireworks, film opens to ₹26 cr

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has brought a ray of hope with a decent opening at the box office. The Rohit Shetty film opened in theatres with estimated collections of ₹26 crore on Friday. Read more

2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 road test review: Best Pulsar yet?

Bajaj Auto recently made one of the biggest announcements for the year with the introduction of the new Pulsar 250. The new quarter-litre Pulsar carries the torch forward and leads the charge for the range. Read more

Katrina Kaif's blush pink saree is the quintessential festive look, fan calls her Queen of million hearts

Even though Diwali has ended, celebrities still seem to be enjoying the festive spirit by sharing pictures and videos from their celebrations. Actor Katrina Kaif, whose film Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar hit the theatres today, is one of them. The actor shared pictures of her Diwali look wearing a blush pink saree on Instagram recently, and it is the quintessential festive look. Read more

Greta Thunberg's verdict after COP26 Glasgow summit to address climate change

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg branded the UN climate summit in Glasgow a 'failure’. Greta's remark came during a mass protest in Glasgow demanding quicker action from leaders. Watch here