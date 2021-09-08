News updates from HT: US concerned about ‘track record’ of new Taliban govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

US expresses concern over ‘track record’ of Taliban caretaker team

The United States has expressed concern over the lack of diversity in the composition of the caretaker government announced by the Taliban and their “affiliations and track record” and questions are being raised about Pakistan’s increasing role in support of the new dispensation in Kabul. Read more

'You go through the whole line-up and think, well he's a great player: Mark Wood in awe of India's 'world-class' batting

Is India currently the best Test team? While the debate and discussion on this topic continue to rage on, there is one thing that cannot be denied: Virat Kohli-led India have an enviable batting line-up. This is something that even the opposition pacer, England's Mark Wood, recognizes. Read more

Akshay Kumar attends Aanand L Rai's mother's funeral, hours after his mom Aruna Bhatia's death. See pics

Hours after his mother Aruna Bhatia's funeral took place, Akshay Kumar made his way to attend the funeral of director Aanand L Rai's mother. The filmmaker's mother also reportedly died on Wednesday morning. The cause of death is still unknown. Read more

Facebook smart glasses with Ray-Ban branding? Will you buy? Check teaser

Facebook smart glasses are coming and they have a connection with the iconic Ray-Ban company. In fact, Facebook and Ray-Ban are all set to launch a pair of smart glasses on Thursday, with the latter posting promotional information on its website related to the product in the form of a poser with the outline of the smart glasses. Read more

Pak's pets, FBI Most Wanted, Sharia: Takeaways from Taliban's new Afghan govt

From featuring in the FBI's Most Wanted list to the United Nations' terrorist directory, the new leaders of the Taliban's 'interim' government in Afghanistan prove what some members of the US House of Representatives said - 'a government of terrorists, by terrorists, and for terrorists'. Watch here