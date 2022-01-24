News updates from HT: Yemen’s Houthis threaten to expand ops against UAE, Saudi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels threaten to expand operations against UAE, Saudi Arabia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted Abu Dhabi again on Monday and threatened to expand their operations against the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, a major escalation in hostilities with the two countries that are home to nearly six million Indians. Read more

SC tells Delhi HC not to delay execution of award against DMRC over Airport Express line

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi high court not to further delay the execution of an award of over ₹7200 crore payable by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to a consortium headed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) which operated the Delhi Airport Metro Express till 2012. Read more

Vamika's pictures or Virat Kohli's form, why is Anushka Sharma the convenient punching bag for everything?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, as the Indian cricket team played South Africa at Cape Town, the official broadcaster of the match revealed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's face. Given that Virat and Anushka have been fiercely protective of Vamika's privacy, fans were livid at what they breach of privacy. Read more

'Wicketkeepers make good deputies, never captain': Warne identifies India's future leader, wants him groomed under Rohit

‘Who next after Virat Kohli to take Indian cricket forward?’. This is the biggest question hounding Indian cricket presently. With Kohli stepping down as India’s Test captain in a surprising announcement, the find for its next leader has thrown the BCCI in a quandary. Read more

Explained: Signal to China, U.S. deployment of 3 aircraft carrier strike groups

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid U.S.-Russia escalation over Ukraine, a strong message has been sent to China - stay away from Taiwan. China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but an overwhelming number of Taiwanese feel they have a separate nation. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON