The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been through difficult times, but expanded its footprint owing to its work in society, says Sunil Ambekar, all India spokesperson of the organisation. Edited Excerpts Next 100 yrs to see wider acceptance of RSS: Sunil Ambekar

What is the most significant aspect of this 100-year journey?

The journey was initially marked by struggles and it was difficult to make people understand what the Sangh stood for. Gradually, people got a glimpse of the work undertaken by the various offshoots. In between, it faced bans because of political reasons, including during the Emergency, but now the Sangh’s work and ideology have immense public support. The next 100 years will see not just wider acceptance of the Sangh but also wider participation by the people.

Does the Sangh feel its efforts to instil a certain ideology and thought process have met with success?

There are three things. First, our history is rich, this country has the potential and we can believe in this potential to take the country forward. The Sangh always had faith in the potential of a people, but society did not share this sentiment. Now, more and more people are beginning to have faith in the strength of the Indian people.

Second, now people no longer demur from accepting that India is a Hindu Rashtra. Earlier some people would be sceptical in saying so and some even looked down on Hindutva. The way people from all walks participated in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya shows that the era of looking down on Hindu Rashtra is over.

The third is that the Sangh has always said that Hindu Samaj is not divided. Although there is more to do in unifying the Hindus, when the need arises, people do coalesce and put forth their views.

The impression that the RSS is sectarian or a Hindu majoritarian outfit seems to persist.

Some people, because of their prejudices or ill-informed views, make such comments. The expansion and growth of the Sangh and how people now associate with it could not have happened if it was sectarian. We interact with all shades of people with an open mind. And the Sarsanghachalak (Mohan Bhagwat) always reiterates that anyone who belongs to the soil is a Hindu. We have an all-inclusive definition of Hindus.

But people, especially those from other faiths, object to being called Hindu because they think it has a religious connotation.

It is a process of evolving… those who claim that they are Hindus have a better understanding of Hindutva. Over time those who object to being called Hindu will also understand that our ancestors are the same and we share the same DNA. Hindu is not a religious practice — it is a culture and way of life.

The Sarsanghachalak recently sought to distance the RSS from the BJP. But the influence on the RSS on the party and the government’s policies is unmistakable.

He clearly stated the RSS’s position. Our swayamsevaks are working in different organisations including a political party, the BJP, and they are running the show in their own organisations. We are related to these organisations but all functional decisions are taken by them. These organisations have the capacity to take decisions and we expect them to build that capacity.

What has been the most difficult period for the RSS?

The initial phase was the most difficult when our strength was limited but we had to make efforts to help save and rehabilitate the Hindu Samaj (during Partition). After Independence, the Sangh was banned, it was a difficult time. Even during the Emergency our swayamsevaks had to face difficulties and torture. Many had to go underground, Shakhas had to be shut down and senior leaders, including Balasaheb Deoras were jailed. But the good thing is even during those times, people still supported the Sangh and helped it emerge from a difficult time.

What are the main concerns of the Sangh vis a vis India’s domestic politics and global ties?

Any country needs to be self-reliant. Our economy ought to be inclusive, which means there should be participation of all sections of people. Take the issue of languages, there is a view that people should be conversant with different languages because that is when they will be able to participate in developing our economy.

While we believe in Vasudeva Kutumbakam, we also think national interest is above all. Keeping that intact, we have always played a role for peace, stability and welfare of all.

What are the Sangh’s expectations from the government? And what is the roadmap for the next 100 years?

We are working with people to make them equipped to participate in nation building. Going forward, we want people to be trained in technology and be conversant with inclusive economic models.

The government should do good work for its people, for the security of the country, and I think the government is already doing good work in this direction.