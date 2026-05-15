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NFR installs automatic weather stations to improve railway safety during monsoon

NFR installs automatic weather stations to improve railway safety during monsoon

Updated on: May 15, 2026 11:11 am IST
PTI |
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Guwahati, The Northeast Frontier Railway on Friday said it has started installing automatic weather stations at vulnerable locations across its network to strengthen safety and disaster preparedness during the monsoon season.

NFR installs automatic weather stations to improve railway safety during monsoon

The initiative aims to ensure accurate and real-time weather forecasting, enabling timely preventive measures during floods, landslides and adverse weather conditions, it said.

Three automatic weather stations have already been successfully installed, while six more are currently under various stages of installation at identified vulnerable locations under the NFR jurisdiction, an NFR statement said.

These locations include the Lumding–Badarpur section in Assam, the Katakhal–Sairang section connecting Mizoram and the Jiribam–Khongsang route in Manipur.

These areas are prone to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides during the monsoon season, making continuous weather monitoring essential for safe train operations, the statement said.

The six AWS are expected to be completed by the end of May, it said.

The installation of these weather stations is being carried out in close coordination with the India Meteorological Department .

"The deployment of these advanced weather monitoring systems reflects NFR's continued commitment towards enhancing operational safety, adopting modern technology and ensuring uninterrupted rail connectivity in challenging geographical regions during the monsoon season," the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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