Guwahati, The Northeast Frontier Railway on Friday said it has started installing automatic weather stations at vulnerable locations across its network to strengthen safety and disaster preparedness during the monsoon season.

NFR installs automatic weather stations to improve railway safety during monsoon

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The initiative aims to ensure accurate and real-time weather forecasting, enabling timely preventive measures during floods, landslides and adverse weather conditions, it said.

Three automatic weather stations have already been successfully installed, while six more are currently under various stages of installation at identified vulnerable locations under the NFR jurisdiction, an NFR statement said.

These locations include the Lumding–Badarpur section in Assam, the Katakhal–Sairang section connecting Mizoram and the Jiribam–Khongsang route in Manipur.

These areas are prone to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides during the monsoon season, making continuous weather monitoring essential for safe train operations, the statement said.

The six AWS are expected to be completed by the end of May, it said.

The installation of these weather stations is being carried out in close coordination with the India Meteorological Department .

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{{^usCountry}} The AWS network will provide precise and location-specific weather data, helping railway authorities to take timely and informed decisions during emergencies and adverse weather situations, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AWS network will provide precise and location-specific weather data, helping railway authorities to take timely and informed decisions during emergencies and adverse weather situations, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This initiative is expected to significantly improve preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-sensitive sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This initiative is expected to significantly improve preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-sensitive sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These stations are equipped with advanced sensors capable of monitoring multiple weather parameters with high accuracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These stations are equipped with advanced sensors capable of monitoring multiple weather parameters with high accuracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rain gauge sensors can record precipitation intensity up to 900 mm per hour, while other sensors can measure temperatures ranging from minus 40 degree Celsius to plus 75 degree Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rain gauge sensors can record precipitation intensity up to 900 mm per hour, while other sensors can measure temperatures ranging from minus 40 degree Celsius to plus 75 degree Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Wind monitoring sensors can record wind speeds up to 80 metres per second. In addition, the stations are equipped with humidity sensors covering a range from 0 to 100 per cent, and devices capable of measuring atmospheric pressure up to 1200 hPa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wind monitoring sensors can record wind speeds up to 80 metres per second. In addition, the stations are equipped with humidity sensors covering a range from 0 to 100 per cent, and devices capable of measuring atmospheric pressure up to 1200 hPa. {{/usCountry}}

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"The deployment of these advanced weather monitoring systems reflects NFR's continued commitment towards enhancing operational safety, adopting modern technology and ensuring uninterrupted rail connectivity in challenging geographical regions during the monsoon season," the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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