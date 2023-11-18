NGT notice seeks mitigation measures for unstable slopes on Gangotri national highway

The principal bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), issued notices to the Union environment and forest ministry, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), Uttarakhand government and Uttarkashi district magistrate directing them to reply on a petition seeking landslide mitigation measures for the unstable hill slopes on Gangotri national highway in Uttarkashi.

The NGT principal bench issued these directions on November 9 but a copy of the order was made available on Saturday.

Counsel for the Delhi-based petitioner Sanjay Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, said he informed the NGT that due to the large number of ecological problems associated with road construction in hilly areas, the Uttarakhand State Action Plan for Climate Change as well as Hill Road Manual has provided several mitigation measures for unstable hill slopes and landslide-prone areas but authorities concerned have failed to implement these measures. Bansal said the petition has also prayed for “vulnerability and risk assessment for roads in Uttarakhand”.

NGT has directed Uttarkashi district magistrate to carry-out spot inspection and submit the report “reflecting the correct status and extent of need for construction of landslide protection gallery, slope protection works and river protection work as also the action, if any taken by NHIDCL in this regard”.

The NGT has directed the Uttarkashi DM to submit a report within a period of eight weeks. The matter has been listed for next hearing in January 23, 2024.

The NGT order said the applicant has alleged that NHIDCL has “failed to take action for construction of Landslide Protection Gallery, slope protection work and river protection work at Gangotri national highway...for protection of rivers and Himalayas in Uttarakhand”.

“During the course of the argument, counsel for the applicant has referred to the communication sent by NHIDCL general manager, PMU- Uttarkashi to executive director (P) regional office, THDCC (Tehri Hydro Development Corporation) in respect of the need for construction of landslide protection gallery, slope protection works including cattle fence etc. at Barethi, Uttarkashi. He has also referred to the communications of the district magistrate ..recognizing the need for such a work and constituting the committee for this purpose but no progress has been made till now”, the order said.

NGT order said that according to a media report submitted to it, the “Gangotri national highway in Uttarkashi district is facing a significant threat due to rising levels of Ganga Bhagirathi river during the monsoon. Land subsidence and landslide activities, triggered by the river’s force have caused considerable damage to the highway at three major locations namely Chinyalisaur, Matli and Badethi Chungi”.