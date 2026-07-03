NGT orders probe into mining near Sariska Tiger Reserve, forms joint committee

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in granting mining permissions near the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, observing that the matter raises “substantial questions relating to the environment.”

The order was passed on Wednesday by the Central Zone Bench of the NGT at Bhopal in response to a petition filed by Pawan Singh (Representative photo)

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The order was passed on Wednesday by the Central Zone Bench of the NGT at Bhopal in response to a petition filed by Pawan Singh, who alleged discrepancies in official records regarding the distance of certain mining leases from the protected forest area.

According to the petitioner, several mining leases that had earlier been delisted or closed for failing to obtain mandatory clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) were later revived on the basis of a revised distance certificate showing the mines to be located beyond the 10-km regulated zone around the sanctuary.

The petitioner alleged that earlier government records had placed the mining leases within 10 kilometres of the Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary, leading to the rejection of mining proposals. However, a subsequent report reportedly revised the distance to more than 10 kilometres, paving the way for mining approvals. The petitioner questioned the basis of the revised measurement and sought an independent investigation into the discrepancy.

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{{^usCountry}} A bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member, and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, Expert Member, observed that the allegations warranted further examination as they involved significant environmental concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bench comprising Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, Judicial Member, and Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, Expert Member, observed that the allegations warranted further examination as they involved significant environmental concerns. {{/usCountry}}

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The Tribunal directed the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Rajasthan, to conduct an inquiry through competent senior officers to accurately determine the distance between the mining lease areas and the Sariska protected area. The inquiry will also verify whether the prescribed environmental and wildlife protection norms have been violated.

In addition, the NGT constituted a Joint Committee comprising a senior representative of the chief wildlife warden, Rajasthan, a representative of the Alwar district collector, and a representative of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB).

The committee has been directed to carry out a site inspection and submit a factual and action-taken report to the Tribunal within six weeks. The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board has been designated as the nodal agency to coordinate the inspection and provide logistical support.

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The Tribunal has also issued notices to all respondents in the matter and directed them to file their replies within six weeks.

The case was listed for the next hearing on September 1, 2026.