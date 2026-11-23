The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged dumping of municipal solid waste in the ecologically sensitive Aravallis hills in Faridabad, and issued notices to Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Haryana Forest department seeking their responses, order seen by HT.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 3, 2027. (Representative file photo) more less

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The case was heard by a bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, expert member Dr A Senthil Vel and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad.

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Taking note of the ecological significance of the Aravalli range, the tribunal observed that the Bhakri area forms part of an ecologically important hill system that supports vegetation and wildlife and plays a vital role in groundwater recharge.

Also Read: Activists raises concerns over Aravalli panel’s grassroot reach, consultation timeline

The NGT observed that the allegations raised towards possible violations of several environmental laws, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

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{{^usCountry}} The tribunal noted that the matter raises substantial questions relating to compliance with environmental norms and the implementation of statutory environmental safeguards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal noted that the matter raises substantial questions relating to compliance with environmental norms and the implementation of statutory environmental safeguards. {{/usCountry}}

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While initiating proceedings on its own motion, the NGT also referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs. Ankita Sinha & Others (2021 SCC OnLine SC 897), which recognised the Tribunal’s power to take suo motu cognisance of environmental issues.

It directed the HSPCB, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the District Forest Officer, Faridabad, as respondents and issued notices to the concerned authorities, directing them to file their replies through affidavits at least one week before the next date of hearing.

Also Read:Supreme Court stays its Nov 20 Aravalli order, stresses ecological risks

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The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 3, 2027.

Meanwhile, HT had earlier reported on November 6 that the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) directed the Haryana government to stop any further waste dumping on 152 acres of ecologically sensitive Aravalli land near the Bhakri village along the Gurugram-Faridabad road.

Residents and environmentalists had protested against the dumping of the municipal and industrial waste in the area carried by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), which the civic body mentioned was a temporary dumping site.