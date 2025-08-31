19 NHPC workers trapped after landslide at power project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

At least 19 workers of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) were trapped inside a power house after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked its entrance in Dharchula in Uttarakhan'd Pithoragarh district. The incident took place at the Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.(Image for representation/PTI)

“The workers [are] stranded inside. Large boulders have blocked the tunnel’s mouth. Efforts are underway to clear the debris. JCB machines have been dispatched to the spot for rescue operations,” Pithoragarh superintendent of police (SP) Rekha Yadav had told HT earlier.

Yadav said that the trapped workers are in constant touch with the company and the administration, and have sufficient rations inside.

Dharchula deputy district magistrate Jitendra Verma said that machines have been deployed to remove the debris and the way will be cleared by evening, according to PTI.

He said that despite the continuous falling of debris, the work of clearing the way is underway with the help of JCB machines of the Border Roads Organisation.