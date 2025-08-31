Uttarakhand: Over 12 workers trapped in NHPC tunnel after landslide in Pithoragarh

Dehradun: Over 12 workers were trapped inside a tunnel of Uttarakhand’s Dhauliganga Power Station, operated by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited, after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall blocked its entrance in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district, on Sunday, officials said. Large boulders have blocked the tunnel’s mouth. Efforts are underway to clear the debris (Sourced)

“The workers [are] stranded inside. Large boulders have blocked the tunnel’s mouth. Efforts are underway to clear the debris. JCB machines have been dispatched to the spot for rescue operations,” Pithoragarh superintendent of police (SP) Rekha Yadav said.

SP Yadav said that the trapped workers are in constant touch with the company and the administration, and have sufficient rations inside. “We cannot yet assess the full magnitude of the incident,” she said.

Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate Jitendra Verma said power generation at the plant has not been affected. “The power production from the station is normal and continuing. We have deployed machines to remove the debris, and by this evening, the way will be cleared to rescue the workers,” he said.