IMD issues red alert for parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab and Rajasthan as monsoon continues

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued red alerts for various districts in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy rainfall in the area. Portion of a bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was damaged due to overflowing of Sahar Khad nallah following heavy rainfall, in Kathua, on Sunday.(PTI)

In Jammu and Kashmir, the red alert is mostly confined to the Jammu region. It encompasses the Reasi, Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Doda districts. As of Tuesday morning, according to IMD, the Kishtwar district is also under a red alert.

Roads closed in Jammu and Kashmir

Several roads and train services have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir due to intense rain. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is blocked due to multiple landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Marog, Digdol, Battery Chashma, and Kela Morh in Ramban district.

The officials said a portion of the Padder road near Traith Nallah was washed away in Kishtwar district, while Ramnagar-Udhampur road in Udhampur and Jangalwar-Thathri road in Doda were closed following landslides at Konga and Thathri, respectively.

The down line over Br-232 between PTKC-KNDI (Pathankot Cantt -Kandrori) has been suspended temporarily. The up line is working as of now. Trains are being moved either on a single line or diverted via the PTK-ASR (Pathankot-Amritsar) route as of now.

Alerts in Himachal, Punjab and Rajasthan

Himachal Pradesh is under a red alert for very heavy rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms in Chamba, Mandi, and Kangra districts on August 26. The severe weather poses risks of flash floods and landslides, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay vigilant. Similarly, Punjab faces a red alert in Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa districts, where intense rainfall and thunderstorms could disrupt normal activities and infrastructure.

Further south in Rajasthan, the monsoon continues to deliver heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Rajsamand, Sirohi, and Udaipur districts.

Yamuna hovers near the danger mark in Delhi

The Yamuna River in New Delhi continues to flow near the danger mark. Visuals from the Old Yamuna bridge showed the water level close to the 205-metre mark.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Delhi and adjoining areas.

"Orange to red colour warning for moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 hours," IMD's post on social media X read.

A day earlier, heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). Areas including Baba Khadak Singh Marg, ITO, and the Yamuna River witnessed intense showers.

Rainfall also lashed several parts of Mumbai, causing waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area and Eastern Express Highway. IMD has issued a "Heavy Rainfall" warning for August 26-27.