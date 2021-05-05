NHRC asks Centre, states to maintain Covid-19 dashboards

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Centre and state governments to maintain universally functional Covid-19 dashboards displaying real time availability of isolation beds, oxygenated beds, ICU beds and ventilator support beds so that every person can get the treatment as a basic human right.

In a detailed advisory sent on Tuesday evening amid the devastating second wave, the NHRC has also said that there should be universal coverage and non-discriminatory pricing of Covid vaccines in all health facilities in the country, and if feasible, “vaccination should be made free for everyone” irrespective of private or public health establishment.

The apex human rights body has stated the vaccination should reach the people who are most vulnerable and at the most risk like destitute, homeless, prisoners, migrant workers, beggars, etc; and the arrangements for people not in possession of Aadhar cards or other documents must be made.

It has said the government should plan its Covid-19 response in a way that the country is prepared for another wave in the future.

“Planning must be done for increasing the number of beds, especially ICU beds, and strict measures must be adopted throughout the year to maintain adequate stocks of resources, including RT-PCR testing requirements, essential medicines, vaccines, oxygen, ICU equipment etc., in all the clinical establishments,” according to the advisory, seen by HT.

Kerala CM Vijayan writes to PM Modi seeking oxygen, vaccines, ventilators

The Commission has acted on ground reports related to human rights violation, particularly people being denied basic right to access healthcare.

Asserting that India is now facing a public health emergency of unprecedented proportion, the NHRC said the acute shortage of critical care beds, oxygen supplies, essential medicines, emergency transport and other facilities is resulting in high mortality and putting a huge burden on the hospitals and healthcare professionals, beyond their capacity so much so that the healthcare infrastructure of the country appears to be on the verge of a breakdown.

Apart from asking states and Centre to ensure seamless supply of oxygen, NHRC has said every Covid-19 patient, whether his report is positive or not, must get treatment free of cost in public health facility. If there are no beds in private hospitals, it is the obligation of health department (of respective states) to provide care to the patient.

It said, “no patient or family should be left to cater on their own”.

For private hospitals charging exorbitant amounts from patients, the NHRC has said the government should deploy officials to audit adherence of private hospitals for ensuring regulation of rates for Covid patients. “Bills of higher amount, say more than [Rs] 1.5 lakh, may be randomly checked/audited, and all hospitals must provide a detailed itemised bill to the patients or their caregivers,” NHRC advisory says.

It has also asked the government to cap the prices of Covid-19 treatment resources such as essential medicines, oxygen cylinders, ambulance services, etc., so that patients/families are not exploited. “A Grievance Redressal Mechanism must be established by the Centre and state governments in this regard,” it said.

Similarly, it has asked for action on hoarders/black-marketers, adding that people complaining against such acts should not be harassed by the administration.

The human rights body has asked authorities to improve the management of crematoriums and burial grounds to reduce waiting time for cremations/burials by adding more such facilities. Use of electric crematoriums should be promoted by the stakeholders. It has recommended building an App for cremations and burials.

Significantly, NHRC has said that exact reporting of Covid cases or related deaths should be encouraged to portray the correct picture and magnitude of the problem.

