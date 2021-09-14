Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHRC issues notice to Centre, 4 states over farmers’ protest

The commission also requested the Institute of Economic Growth to examine the impact of the farmers’ agitation on industrial and commercial activities and submit a comprehensive report by October 10
By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Women from Punjab and Haryana participate in farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Tikri Border in Delhi on March 8. (File photo)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Centre, and state governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday, seeking reports on farmers’ protests. The commission said that it has received several complaints regarding the ongoing protest.

In a statement, the NHRC said there are claims of the stir impacting at least 9,000 micro, medium and large companies. Traffic is also allegedly impacted, it said.

“There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation and barricades have been put up at the borders,” the statement reads.

Accordingly, the commission issued notices to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, Government of NCT of Delhi; director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan; and Delhi police commissioner, calling upon them to submit their action taken reports.

The commission also requested the Institute of Economic Growth to examine the impact of the farmers’ agitation on industrial and commercial activities and submit a comprehensive report by October 10.

“The National Disaster Management Authority, ministry of home affairs and ministry of health, Government of India, have been asked to submit reports concerning the adverse impact of farmers’ agitation on various aspects and observance of Covid protocols at the protest sites, ‘’ the NHRC said.

It also asked the Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi, to depute teams to conduct a survey and submit the report assessing the disruption of livelihood, lives of people, impact on the aged and infirm persons due to the stir.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan have been protesting since November last year against the three central farm laws that opened the agriculture sector to private players.

