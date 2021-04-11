NIA arrests Mumbai cop in Vaze case; CBI questions Anil Deshmukh’s PAs

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested Mumbai Police’s assistant police inspector Riyaz Kazi for allegedly helping suspended officer Sachin Vaze in the conspiracy related to planting of explosive in an SUV outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 and subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran on March 5, people familiar with the development said.

Kazi, who was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) along with Vaze, was aware of Vaze’s plans and “actively” took part in the conspiracy, said an officer who didn’t want to be named.

Vaze was arrested on March 13 by the central anti-terror probe agency for allegedly devising the whole plan with the motive to regain his lost glory in the Mumbai police, as first reported by the HT. The agency then also took over the investigation into the murder of Hiran claiming it was a “connected” offence and Vaze had killed Hiran after the businessman refused to take the blame for the explosive-laden vehicle.

The NIA earlier questioned Kazi for several days in a row to join the dots in the probe and it was revealed that he may have played a crucial role in procuring the fake number plates for the cars used by Vaze’s team members. He was also reportedly part of the meetings, where allegedly conspiracy to kill Hiran was hatched, but this aspect is being further investigated by the agency, said a second officer.

In a related development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was questioning former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s two personal assistants - Sanjeev Palande and Kundan to investigate if the former minister asked Vaze to collect ₹100 crore from hotels, bars and restaurants, as alleged by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Singh and other few senior police officers of Mumbai have already been questioned by the CBI since Friday while the NIA has also shared relevant case documents to assist the agency in the alleged extortion/corruption probe. The anti-corruption probe agency has been asked by the Supreme Court to finish its preliminary enquiry within 15 days.