NIA attaches house in UP used by Al-Qaeda suspect to plan terror attacks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a house in Uttar Pradesh belonging to an active member of Al-Qaeda, which the accused was using to make preparations for carrying out terror attacks, the agency said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Minhaj Ahmed, was using the property, house no. 602/400, Adnanpalli, Ring Road, Dubagga, UP, for carrying out various terror related unlawful activities, including fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and petrol bombs, to carry out terrorist attacks in the state, it said.

Minhaj and another suspect Maseerudeen were arrested from the same house on July 11, 2021.

The property, attached under Section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), is registered in the name of Minhaj’s father, Siraj Ahmad and the latter’s mother and brother.

“Minhaj had been working closely with Adil Nabi Teli alias Musa, a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (an affiliate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Laskhar-e-Taiba). Musa was killed in an encounter with security forces on March 16, 2022,” NIA said in a statement.

“Investigations by NIA in a case pertaining to radicalisation and recruitment of members for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent) had led to Minhaj’s connections with Musa. NIA has found that Minhaj had provided funds to the co-accused for the purpose of carrying out violent Jihadist (terrorist activities) in Kashmir,” the agency added.

The accused had procured certain raw materials and components to fabricate an IED in a pressure cooker, which was recovered from the property attached on Monday. “Minhaj had also prepared a sample IED using materials in small quantity and carried out its controlled explosion (testing) on the roof of the said house, NIA investigations have revealed”.

Further, the anti-terror agency has found that Minhaj had recorded a video of the fabrication of IED as well as its controlled explosion and sent it to Musa. “He had also prepared a petrol bomb and shared a video of its fabrication with Musa. Minhaj Ahmad had also procured a pistol and live ammunition, and concealed it in his room on the first floor of the house.”

The case was initially registered in July 2021 by UP anti terrorism squad. It was taken over and re-registered by NIA the same year.

NIA has so far arrested and chargesheeted six accused in the case.