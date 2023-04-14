No political conspiracy behind knife attack on Jagan in 2018, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday told a special court in Vijayawada that there was no conspiracy whatsoever behind the knife attack on YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018. NIA rules out any conspiracy behind knife attack on Andhra CM in 2018. (AP)

The NIA filed a counter affidavit in the court, to a petition filed by the chief minister seeking further investigation into the political conspiracy behind the knife attack on him. The agency urged the NIA court to dismiss his petition.

In the counter-affidavit, which was reviewed by HT, the NIA said it had thoroughly investigated the case and filed the charge sheet after examining all witnesses. It said the accused, Janipalli Srinivas Rao, a hotel worker who indulged in the knife attack on Jagan at the airport restaurant, had no connection with the Telugu Desam Party or any other political party.

“Though restaurant owner T Harshavardhan Prasad was a TDP sympathiser, investigation revealed that he had no connection with the accused, who was just a worker,” the NIA said.

The agency said since the trial had already begun in the court, there was no need for another investigation into the case. Jagan’s counsel sought time to present his arguments in the case to counter the NIA statement. The court adjourned the hearing to April 17.

Srinivas’ counsel Saleem also filed counter to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition. He argued that Jagan’s petition lacks merits.

Earlier, the NIA court had directed Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear and record his statement on April 10. He, however, sought exemption from personal appearance on the ground that he has to discharge his duties as the chief minister and also on the ground that his appearance in the court may lead to traffic jams around the court premises and thus, inconvenience to the people.

The chief minister requested the court to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his statement.

