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NIA files chargesheet against five in Cambodia cyber slavery, trafficking case

NIA files chargesheet against five accused in Cambodia-linked cyber slavery and human trafficking case involving Indian youth lured with fake job offers abroad.

Updated on: May 16, 2026 11:47 am IST
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five persons, including an alleged mastermind, in a human trafficking and cyber slavery case linked to Cambodia, in which Indian youth were allegedly lured with fake job offers and forced into illegal work abroad, the agency said on Saturday.

NIA exposes cross-border trafficking syndicate, files chargesheet in cyber slavery case linked to Cambodia involving lured Indian job seekers and forced labour. (ANI)

The prime suspect named in the chargesheet has been identified as Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna, while the others charged include Abhay Nath Dubey, Abhiranjan Kumar, Rohit Yadav, and Prahlad Kumar Singh.

“The accused were involved in luring Indian youth to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate jobs and handsome salaries, as part of an organised human trafficking syndicate. The victims’ passports were seized and they were forced to work for scam companies in Cambodia, with any resistance on their part met with mental and physical torture, including electric shocks, forceful confinement, denial of food and water etc,” the agency said in a statement.

NIA investigations found Anand to be the kingpin, involved in recruitment of youth through various sub-agents or travel agents in India. “He was working with associates in Cambodia to illegally traffic the victims to that country. He was charging USD 2,000–3,000 for each youth ‘sold’ to a fake company,” the agency added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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