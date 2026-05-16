NIA files chargesheet against five in Cambodia cyber slavery, trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five persons, including an alleged mastermind, in a human trafficking and cyber slavery case linked to Cambodia, in which Indian youth were allegedly lured with fake job offers and forced into illegal work abroad, the agency said on Saturday.

NIA exposes cross-border trafficking syndicate, files chargesheet in cyber slavery case linked to Cambodia involving lured Indian job seekers and forced labour. (ANI)

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The prime suspect named in the chargesheet has been identified as Anand Kumar Singh alias Munna, while the others charged include Abhay Nath Dubey, Abhiranjan Kumar, Rohit Yadav, and Prahlad Kumar Singh.

“The accused were involved in luring Indian youth to Cambodia on the pretext of legitimate jobs and handsome salaries, as part of an organised human trafficking syndicate. The victims’ passports were seized and they were forced to work for scam companies in Cambodia, with any resistance on their part met with mental and physical torture, including electric shocks, forceful confinement, denial of food and water etc,” the agency said in a statement.

NIA investigations found Anand to be the kingpin, involved in recruitment of youth through various sub-agents or travel agents in India. “He was working with associates in Cambodia to illegally traffic the victims to that country. He was charging USD 2,000–3,000 for each youth ‘sold’ to a fake company,” the agency added.

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{{^usCountry}} The government last year brought back around 1,000 citizens who were working in the slave compounds in Myanmar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government last year brought back around 1,000 citizens who were working in the slave compounds in Myanmar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple agencies are investigating the cyber slavery cases. Investigations by agencies in New Delhi have revealed that these “slave compounds”, operating in Myanmar and neighbouring areas, were major hubs for the execution of digital arrest frauds in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple agencies are investigating the cyber slavery cases. Investigations by agencies in New Delhi have revealed that these “slave compounds”, operating in Myanmar and neighbouring areas, were major hubs for the execution of digital arrest frauds in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also investigating a few cases related to illegal human trafficking in Southeast Asia, said in a statement last month that the money generated in these scam centres was being “controlled by masterminds from Cambodia, China and Hong Kong”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also investigating a few cases related to illegal human trafficking in Southeast Asia, said in a statement last month that the money generated in these scam centres was being “controlled by masterminds from Cambodia, China and Hong Kong”. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Chauhan ...Read More Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc. Read Less

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