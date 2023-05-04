NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 in Praveen Nettaru murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a Supplementary Chargesheet against two more accused in the case related to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru by cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka last year.One of the two accused named in the chargesheet, identified as Thufail M H, who had been absconding was tracked down and arrested by a NIA team in Bengaluru subsequently.

Both the accused, including Thufail M H and Mahammad Jabir, have been charged under various sections of IPC and UA (P) Act, 1967. With this, a total of 21 accused persons have been charge-sheeted in the case.

The murder, which took place on 26th July, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk at Dakshina Kannada district, had sent shock waves in the state. Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons, as part of PFI’s agenda to strike terror among members of one community, and create communal hatred and unrest in the society with the aim of furthering its goal of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

The initial Chargesheet was filed by NIA on 20th January 2023. The NIA had then stated that the PFI had formed secret ‘hit squads’ – ‘Service Teams’ or ‘Killer Squads’ to carry out the killing of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets.’

NIA investigations have also revealed that Thufail M H, a resident of Kodagu district, was In-Charge of the PFI ‘Service Teams’ in Kodagu District and also a ‘PFI Master Trainer’ who would regularly impart advanced training, including arms training to the banned outfit’s cadres at the Freedom Community Hall, in neighbouring DK district. He had harboured the three assailants of Praveen Nettaru in Kodagu and Mysuru districts of Karnataka and in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, as per investigations by the NIA.

The accused Mahammad Jabir was the PFI Puttur District President and had actively participated in the conspiracy meeting where it was decided to recce and murder Praveen Nettaru. He had also made provocative speeches where he had claimed that Masood’s murder will be avenged.

Further investigations into the case, which was initially registered as FIR number 63/2022 dated 27th July 2022 at Bellare Police Station of Dakshina Kannada district and re-registered by NIA on 4th August 2022, are continuing.

