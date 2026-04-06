NIA launches probe into terror module planning attacks in Delhi, Punjab

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation into a Pakistan-backed conspiracy to smuggle arms and explosives in India with an intention to carry out blasts in Delhi, Punjab and other parts of the country, people familiar with the development said. NIA has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Arms Act, on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). (HT File)

An operative of the ISI, who goes by the name of Jasvir Chaudhary, was running the terror module and sent arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for this plan via the Indo-Pak border through drones in February this year, they said.

The federal anti-terrorism probe agency has registered a case in the matter under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Arms Act, on the directions of the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The conspiracy came to light on February 10 when the State Special Operations Cell, Amritsar, of the Punjab police, arrested one of the operatives, Shubham Kumar, a resident of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, and recovered an IED packed in a metallic case with a remote control, along with a foreign-made pistol and ammunition. Officials said the consignment was dropped from across the border using a drone.

“Information reveals that this Pakistani operative, Jasvir Chaudhary, and his Indian associates obtained arms, ammunition and IEDs for their plans to carry out explosions in Delhi, Punjab and other parts of the country,” said an officer.

“We are trying to locate the other members in this module and ascertain the real identity of Jasvir Chaudhary,” the officer added.

The government, in February this year, unveiled India’s first comprehensive national counterterrorism policy and strategy titled Prahaar, aiming to deal with all terrorist acts and denying access to funds, weapons and safe havens to terrorists, their financiers and supporters. The seven-stage framework involves “intelligence-guided” prevention of terror attacks, swift joint response by states and central forces, use of the latest technology, thwarting radicalisation and recruitment of youngsters, coordinating with international partners, involving the society, and following human rights and rule-based processes

According to MHA data, between 2004 and 2014, there were 7,217 terrorist incidents, which came down to 2,242 from 2014 to 2024. The government has maintained that terror incidents have dropped significantly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and other areas, and Left-wing extremism has been eliminated.