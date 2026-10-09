NIA, others raid 11 premises over narcotics and fake currency syndicate case in Bihar's Madhubani

Multiple central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), launched raids on 11 premises in Bihar's Madhubani district on Thursday as part of an operation against an alleged syndicate involved in counterfeit currency and narcotics smuggling.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the area for security reasons, with a mobile tower-dumping vehicle installed at the site. (ANI File)

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The raided premises were associated with 60-year-old Hira Mahaseth, popularly known as Chachi, and her husband, Bharat Mahaseth, at Basopatti and Jaynagar police stations.

The raids began around 5am on Thursday with assistance from district police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, while investigators examined documents and other evidence related to Mahaseth's properties.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the area for security reasons, with a mobile tower-dumping vehicle installed at the site. All 11 locations, including the main grocery store and warehouses, were sealed at Duhabi Bazar on the India-Nepal border during the search operation in the presence of local police and district administration officials.

Officials aware of the matter said these places were sealed following the court's order.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Madhubani police, Hira is a key figure in a network involved in trafficking counterfeit notes and narcotic substances, with links extending from Madhubani to Kathmandu in Nepal. Action against the syndicate has intensified over the past one and a half months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Madhubani police, Hira is a key figure in a network involved in trafficking counterfeit notes and narcotic substances, with links extending from Madhubani to Kathmandu in Nepal. Action against the syndicate has intensified over the past one and a half months. {{/usCountry}}

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Hira alias Chachi was arrested on September 14 on charges of smuggling FICN, liquor and narcotics, while her husband Bharat Mahaseth was earlier arrested by a joint team of STF and SSB on August 22 with counterfeit currency notes.

After her arrest, the case was handed over to the NIA. Several local businessmen associated with the Hira have been put on the NIA radar. An NIA team had searched her residence around 20 days ago. Police said Hira's associates, Krishna Thakur and Vinod Sahani of Basopatti, were working for her syndicate with the connivance of the local police.

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The STF had arrested Vinod Sahani with 419 kg of ganja. Following his arrest, the then SHO of Basopatti police station, Vikas Kumar, was suspended, and an FIR was registered against the Dial 112 police team.

Recently, the Nepal Police had seized 2500 kg of ganja from a vegetable-laden truck in Sunsari district. The consignment was said to have been brought to India, while the investigation revealed the role of a member of the Hira syndicate. Madhubani SP Yogendra Kumar had said many properties of Hira Mahaseth were traced along the Indo-Nepal border, and it is being investigated.

However, the NIA has not issued an official statement on recoveries from Thursday’s searches.