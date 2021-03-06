NIA probes Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K chapter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched an investigation against the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu & Kashmir, and its office-bearers on allegations that they support terror activities in the Valley in association with the Hizbul Mujahideen and other terror outfits at the behest of Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said.

In its first FIR registered against JeI, J&K a few weeks ago, the central anti-terror probe agency invoked terror charges on specific information that the organisation was funding and supporting anti-India activities with an ultimate goal of secession of J&K from India, the people cited above added.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) banned JeI after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, in which 40 Indian troopers were killed and which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Over 100 JeI, J&K members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the J&K Police at that time. Fayaz continues to be behind bars.

An NIA officer, who asked not to be named, said they will “examine the funding of Jamaat-e-Islami [J&K] over the years, its properties, its links with separatist leaders and terror outfits – particularly Hizbul Mujahideen, since several members of the Hizb’s cadre at some point were JeI members”.

JeI, J&K is intrinsically linked with United Jehad Council (based in Pakistan) which is the “umbrella organisation” of all major terrorist outfits, he added.

When JeI, J&K was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on February 28, 2019, the Centre said: “JeI [J&K] stands for securing right of self-determination/independence from Indian dominion. However, its militant wing headed by Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Shah-ud-Din (formerly Ruken JeI) stands for merger of J&K with Pakistan. In order to achieve its goal, JeI is operating through Kashmir Centre at Lahore, for giving International publicity drive to the ongoing movement where one Mohammad Sofi alias Safi (Ruken JeI) having clandestinely exfiltrated is co-ordinating the activities of JeI related militant groups as well.”

The government added: “At the international level, its activists like Ghulam Nabi Fai, Executive Director, Kashmir American Council USA and Syed Nazir Geelani (London based) are spearheading the anti-Indian campaign aimed at secession of the Jammu & Kashmir from Union of India. These people and their organizations issue press statement about baseless alleged human rights violations in order to malign the Indian forces combating terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.”

A branch was established in Jammu & Kashmir in 1945 and Pir Saad-ud-Din as its Amir (chief).

The Jamaat-e-Islami was formed in 1941, with its headquarters in Lahore, under the leadership of Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi. After the partition, the outfit was split into three separate independent organisations based in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, each.

According to Indian agencies, the JeI has maintained that J&K is a disputed territory.

JeI Hind, headquartered at Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, advocates for the righteous way for peace and abiding well-being.

“The aims and objectives of the party at the time of its inception were to propagate Islamic teachings and creation of an Islamic State with life based on Shariat. However, after the accession of Jammu & Kashmir with India, JeI, J&K started to follow the instructions and directions imparted by JeI of Pakistan and began to question the accession of the J&K with Union of India,” according to a ministry of home affairs document seen by HT.

The document added that the Hizbul Mujahideen, constituted in 1989, is the military wing of JeI, J&K.

“With the aforesaid political ideology, this militant outfit has been indulging in acts of armed violence for more than two decades now and is the biggest subversive group spearheading the current secessionist movement in the valley, with Pak/POK support in terms of arms training, supply of arms and ammunition and guidance. Both JeI and Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen (HM) are currently engaged in increasing their influence through vicious means including merger of smaller militant groups with it,” the document added.