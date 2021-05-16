Home / India News / NIA raids 4 places in Madurai for FB post propagating ISIS ideology
india news

NIA raids 4 places in Madurai for FB post propagating ISIS ideology

The places searched on Sunday include localities of Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency took over the investigation on April 15, 2021. The case had originally been registered by the Tamil Nadu police last year for alleged incriminating posts on the social media platform. (HT PHOTO.)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at four places in Madurai in connection with its probe relating to incriminating Facebook posts by a suspect - Mohammad Iqbal. He is believed to be an extremist advocating the ideology of ISIS and Hizb-Ut- Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation, the agency said in a statement.

The case was originally registered by the Tamil Nadu police last year for alleged incriminating posts on the social media platform. The central agency took over the investigation on April 15.

According to the statement issued by a NIA spokesperson, “Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page ‘Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street’ were uploaded by accused Iqbal for denigrating a particular community. The posts were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kazimar Street, Madurai, was arrested on December 2 by the local police and is currently in judicial custody.

The places searched on Sunday include localities of Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai.

During the search, 16 digital devices including a laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIMs, pen drives and many other incriminating books/pamphlets/documents have been recovered; said NIA.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at four places in Madurai in connection with its probe relating to incriminating Facebook posts by a suspect - Mohammad Iqbal. He is believed to be an extremist advocating the ideology of ISIS and Hizb-Ut- Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation, the agency said in a statement.

The case was originally registered by the Tamil Nadu police last year for alleged incriminating posts on the social media platform. The central agency took over the investigation on April 15.

According to the statement issued by a NIA spokesperson, “Investigation has revealed that the posts on the Facebook page ‘Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street’ were uploaded by accused Iqbal for denigrating a particular community. The posts were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kazimar Street, Madurai, was arrested on December 2 by the local police and is currently in judicial custody.

The places searched on Sunday include localities of Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Pethaniyapuram and Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai.

During the search, 16 digital devices including a laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIMs, pen drives and many other incriminating books/pamphlets/documents have been recovered; said NIA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss

‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP