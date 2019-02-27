NIA raids houses of separatists and owner of car used in Pulwama attack

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) raided the homes of separatists in the Valley for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, and searched 11 spots in south Kashmir, including the house of the owner of the vehicle that was used in the February 14 suicide bombing, which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

On Tuesday, NIA teams raided seven places in Srinagar, including the houses of Hurriyat chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman, Yasin Malik, in relation to a terror funding case.

The NIA said Wednesday’s raids were in connection to the ongoing investigation in the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy and in a case relating to the “terror funding” of separatists. The terror funding case pertains to allegations that some separatists received funds from Pakistan through hawala channels.

“The houses of Mudassir Ahmad Khan and Sajjad Bhat (both active militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and accused in the Pulwama attack) were searched. Searches were also conducted in the houses of active overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Tral, Awantipora and Pulwama areas of south Kashmir. Incriminating materials including diaries containing coded writings were seized,’’ the spokesman said.

The NIA said searches were also carried out in the houses of three separatist leaders of south Kashmir — Mohammad Shaban Dar, Shawkat Maulvi and Yasmine Raza — in connection to the terror funding case. “Documents related to terror funding, coded messages and Jihadi literature have been seized. During searches, NIA teams also recovered lot of incriminating documents including property details, documents relating to financial and monetary transactions, electronic devices, mobile phones, sim cards.’’

