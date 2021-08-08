NIA raids in 14 Jammu and Kashmir districts in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at over 45 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in connection with a terror funding probe, people familiar with the development said.

While the agency was tight-lipped about the case, people cited above told HT that the office bearers and premises of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) were being raided for their alleged support of terror activities in the Union Territory.

As first reported by HT on March 6 this year, the NIA had registered a case against JeI on the allegations that they, along with Hizbul Mujahideen, were involved in funding and supporting terror activities at the behest of Pakistan.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) banned JeI after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, in which 40 Indian troopers were killed and which brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Over 100 JeI, J&K members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz were arrested by the UT police at that time. Fayaz continues to be behind bars.

JeI, J&K is intrinsically linked with the United Jihad Council (based in Pakistan) which is the “umbrella organisation” of all major terrorist outfits, people quoted above added.

When JeI, J&K was banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on February 28, 2019, the Centre said: “JeI [J&K] stands for securing the right of self-determination/independence from Indian dominion. However, its militant wing headed by Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Shah-ud-Din (formerly Ruken JeI) stands for merger of J&K with Pakistan. In order to achieve its goal, JeI is operating through Kashmir Centre at Lahore, for giving International publicity to the ongoing movement where one Mohammad Sofi alias Safi (Ruken JeI), having clandestinely exfiltrated, is co-ordinating the activities of JeI related militant groups as well.”