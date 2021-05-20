Home / India News / NIA takes over probe in July 2019 encounter with Maoists in Bastar
NIA takes over probe in July 2019 encounter with Maoists in Bastar

It was not immediately known why NIA has been roped in to investigate a case after almost two years while the recent -- April 3, 2021 -- ambush in Bijapur, in which 22 security personnel were killed by a group of Maoists led by most dreaded Commander Madvi Hidma, is still being investigated by the local police
By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:40 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over a probe from Chhattisgarh police into an encounter security forces had with a group of Maoists in Bastar in July 2019, in which six Maoists and a civilian were killed, people familiar with the development said.

It was not immediately known why NIA has been roped in to investigate a case after almost two years while the recent -- April 3, 2021 -- ambush in Bijapur, in which 22 security personnel were killed by a group of Maoists led by their most dreaded commander, Madvi Hidma, is still being investigated by the local police.

Officials familiar with process said the central agency has taken over 5-6 cases similar cases in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh this year as it prepares to initiate strong action against the Maoists.

The latest case pertains to an exchange of fire between the security forces and Maoists on July 27, 2019 near Tiriya village in Bastar region. A joint team of local District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), had travelled to the area after receiving information that a group of Maoist cadre had gathered near Tiriya with an intention to perpetrate a big incident on July 28 -- Shaheed Diwas.

During the gunfight, six Maoists, including three women cadres, and a civilian were killed and security forces recovered several arms and ammunition, including seven rifles.

The government has claimed in Parliament that there is 70% decline in Maoists violence in the country – from all-time high of 2,258 incidents in 2009 to 665 in 2020.

