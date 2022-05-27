Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

NIA takes over two probes with ‘Khalistan links’

In Chandigarh, a tiffin bomb was recovered near Burail prison on April 23 and in Haryana’s Karnal, four people carrying 7.5kg explosives and arms in their vehicle were arrested at a toll plaza on May 5.
According to intelligence agencies both BKI and SFJ have been making attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab.(HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 03:21 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over two terror cases reported from Chandigarh and Haryana that had links to Khalistani networks, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The central anti-terror probe agency took over the cases to investigate the conspirators, carriers and local operatives of the two banned outfits, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), involved in Burail and Karnal incidents, respectively, people quoted above said. To be sure, there is no link between the cases.

According to intelligence agencies both BKI and SFJ have been making attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab.

Topics
khalistani national investigation agency
