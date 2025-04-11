Tahawwur Rana's questioning by NIA begins today, focus on 26/11 terror plot | 10 updates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday began the interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials along with Pakistan-born Canadian citizen Tahawwur Hussain Rana upon his arrival in New Delhi.(AFP)

Tahawwur Rana will be questioned in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike, according to PTI.

Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited from the United States to India, was sent to NIA custody for 18 days by a Delhi court on Thursday. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi on Thursday.

Here's the latest on the case:

