Tahawwur Rana's questioning by NIA begins today, focus on 26/11 terror plot | 10 updates
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, extradited from the United States to India, was sent to NIA custody for 18 days by a Delhi court.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday began the interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Tahawwur Rana will be questioned in detail to unravel the complete conspiracy behind the deadly 26/11 terror strike, according to PTI.
Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited from the United States to India, was sent to NIA custody for 18 days by a Delhi court on Thursday. The anti-terror agency had produced Rana before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House after formally placing him under arrest on his arrival at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi on Thursday.
Here's the latest on the case:
- Tahawwur Hussain Rana was brought to the Patiala House Court in a cavalcade, including a jail van, an armoured SWAT vehicle and an ambulance, late Thursday night.
- According to sources cited by PTI, the NIA had sought Rana's custody for 20 days to interrogate him.
- The agency told the court that Rana's interrogation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks. It also said that it had to look into his role as a planner of the attacks.
Also Read | NIA officers who led repatriation process
- Before the proceedings, the judge asked Rana if he had a lawyer. After Rana said that he did not have a lawyer, the judge informed him that counsel was being provided to him by the Delhi Legal Services Authority.
- After the court granted the NIA custody for 18 days, Rana was brought from Patiala House courts complex to the NIA headquarters in a heavily-secured motorcade comprising Delhi Police's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and other security personnel.
Also Read | Meet the legal teams fighting for and against Rana
- Rana will be kept in a highly secured cell inside the anti-terror agency's head office at CGO complex here, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.
- Rana will be tried for waging war against the state, murder and terrorism, among other charges that attract the death penalty.
- The sections under which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) named Rana as an accused and sought his extradition include section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war), 121A (conspiracy to wage war), 302 (murder), 468 and 471 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 18 and 20 of stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist activity.
- According to the assurances given by Indian government to the US, Rana cannot be tried for offences other than in which extradition was sought, and those offences that are crimes on American soil as well as India.
- Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is a close associate of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks' main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilanis.
