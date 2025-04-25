Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NIA visits home of Pahalgam terror attack victim from Pune, conducts enquiry

PTI |
Apr 25, 2025 08:36 PM IST

The four-member team of the central agency arrived at Jagdale's home in Karvenagar and made enquires with his family members

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Friday visited the home of Pune resident Santosh Jagdale, who was among the 26 people killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's tourist hotspot Pahalgam, police officials said.

The National Investigation Agency along with the Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a probe into the horrific attack(ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY - X)
The National Investigation Agency along with the Jammu and Kashmir police have launched a probe into the horrific attack(ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY - X)

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack: Four unarmed guards were tourists’ only safety net

The four-member team of the central agency arrived at Jagdale's home in Karvenagar and made enquires with his family members, the officials said without providing further details.

Also Read: ‘I ruined my world’: Pahalgam attack survivor urges ‘martyr’ status for slain husband

The NIA is currently providing assistance to the Jammu and Kashmir police probing the April 22 massacre. At least 26 people were killed when terrorists opened fire on people, mostly tourists, in the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

Also Read: Pahalgam witness says headgear-wearing teens were among gunmen: ‘Took selfies’

Six of the slain tourists hailed from Maharashtra and of them, two - Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote - were from Pune. Both were close friends and their bodies arrived in Pune in the wee hours of Thursday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NIA visits home of Pahalgam terror attack victim from Pune, conducts enquiry
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On