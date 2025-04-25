‘I ruined my world’: Pahalgam attack survivor urges ‘martyr’ status for slain husband

The wife of Chhattisgarh businessman Dinesh Miraniya on Friday urged the Union government to confer the title of ‘martyr’ on her husband. Dinesh Miraniya had travelled to Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and so to celebrate his wedding anniversary.(HT sourced photo)

Miraniya was among the 26 people killed by terrorists on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. According to his wife, Neha Miraniya, they weren’t supposed to be there when the terrorists opened fire but had stayed back because of their daughter.

The family had gone to Kashmir to celebrate the couple’s wedding anniversary.

"I ruined my world by going there. I had gone to visit Vaishno Devi because my husband had wished to go for the past 10–12 years... The children wanted to see Kashmir, so we had just planned the trip like that. On 22nd, we went to Pahalgam. We were planning to leave by 2 o'clock, but our daughter wanted to do some activity, so we stayed there. My husband was killed,” Neha told ANI.

She also recalled the farewell accorded to her husband by Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Pahalgam to meet the victims. That gesture, she said, gave her hope that the government would recognise her husband as a martyr.

“Amit Shah ji had come there (Pahalgam), he gave such a beautiful farewell to my husband, gave him a martyr-like farewell, so I am hopeful that the government will confer the title of martyr to my husband,” she added.

Neha Miraniya also expressed hope of getting some help from the government for her and her children.

"I hope that the government will also put its hand on the heads of my children and maybe give them some support. I am their daughter, so they (government) are my family, so they will definitely help me," she said.

The Pahalgam terror attack

A group of terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The attack resulted in the death of 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. It also left several others injured.

Condolences and condemnation have been pouring in from around the world, with several world leaders calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the day of the attack.

In the aftermath of the attack, the central government took several measures targeted at putting pressure on Pakistan to cease cross border terror. This included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals and closing of the Integrated check post at the Attari border, among others.

Pakistan also threatened to suspend the Simla agreement, while closing its airspace for Indian planes. Islamabad has also cancelled the visas given to Indian nationals and closed the Wagah border.