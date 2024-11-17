Nigeria to honour PM Modi with rare award which only Queen Elizabeth received

Nigeria is set to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the esteemed Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction, after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. This marks the 17th international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by members of the Indian community upon his arrival in Abuja, Nigeria.(PTI)

The announcement was made as PM Modi arrived in Nigeria for the first leg of his three-nation tour, which will also take him to Brazil and Guyana. Modi’s visit is aimed at deepening the strategic ties between India and Nigeria, a partnership that has grown significantly in recent years.

Upon his arrival in Abuja, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigerian Minister for Federal Capital Territory, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.

India-Nigeria ties

PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries.

"At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement said. India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

The visit by PM Modi is the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

India and Nigeria have enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations since 2007, with growing economic, energy, and defense collaboration. Over 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in key sectors in Nigeria, solidifying India's position as a development partner.