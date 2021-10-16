Night curfew, Covid-19 restrictions extended in Puducherry till Oct 31

The Puducherry government on Friday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions till October 31. The restrictions also include a night curfew which is place from 11pm to 5am, an order from the government said.

The Rangaswamy government also capped the number of people allowed at gatherings - 100 in weddings and 20 in funerals.

In a bid to safeguard people against Covid-19 infection, the government said that all the employees should be vaccinated at the earliest. "Failure to get vaccinated will entail enclosure of entity," it added.

The governemnt order further stated that night curfew and other restrictions have been imposed in the union territory with effect from October 15.

Puducherry recorded 37 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour span, according to government data on Friday, which took the overall number to 1,27,296.

Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said that the new cases were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (2) and Mahe (two).

According to the union territory's health department, the number of active cases stood at 611 with 99 patients in hospitals and the remaining 512 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the administration has declared holidays on October 15 and 16 for government, government-aided and private schools on account of Vijayadasami in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.