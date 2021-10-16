Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Night curfew, Covid-19 restrictions extended in Puducherry till Oct 31
india news

Night curfew, Covid-19 restrictions extended in Puducherry till Oct 31

Puducherry recorded 37 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour span, according to government data on Friday, which took the overall number to 1,27,296.
The number of active cases of Covid-19 stood at 611 in Puducherry.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 07:35 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Puducherry government on Friday extended the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions till October 31. The restrictions also include a night curfew which is place from 11pm to 5am, an order from the government said.

The Rangaswamy government also capped the number of people allowed at gatherings - 100 in weddings and 20 in funerals.

In a bid to safeguard people against Covid-19 infection, the government said that all the employees should be vaccinated at the earliest. "Failure to get vaccinated will entail enclosure of entity," it added.

The governemnt order further stated that night curfew and other restrictions have been imposed in the union territory with effect from October 15.

Puducherry recorded 37 new cases of Covid-19 in a 24-hour span, according to government data on Friday, which took the overall number to 1,27,296.

Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said that the new cases were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (2) and Mahe (two).

RELATED STORIES

According to the union territory's health department, the number of active cases stood at 611 with 99 patients in hospitals and the remaining 512 in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the administration has declared holidays on October 15 and 16 for government, government-aided and private schools on account of Vijayadasami in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
puducherry govt coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US opening its borders for fully vaccinated Indians: 5 things to know

Sasikala to visit Jayalalithaa memorial. Know why it's politically significant

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open today for ‘Thula masam’ poojas

Two terrorists behind civilian and cop killings eliminated: cops
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP