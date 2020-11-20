e-paper
Home / India News / Night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from tomorrow

Night curfew in Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara from tomorrow

As many as 1,420 new cases of coronavirus infection were found in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s caseload to 1,94,402.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 20:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A massive crowd shopping at a market ahead of the Diwali festival during the Covid-19 pandemic without any precautions, in Ahmedabad.
A massive crowd shopping at a market ahead of the Diwali festival during the Covid-19 pandemic without any precautions, in Ahmedabad.(ANI)
         

A day after the Gujarat government imposed a complete curfew in Ahemedabad effective from 9pm of November 20 till 6am of November 23, night curfew has been brought back in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara between 9pm and 6am in the wake of surging Covid-19 cases in the state, The reimposition of night curfew will be effective from November 21.

“Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of COVID-19. The situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9 pm till Monday morning at 6 am in the city of Ahmedabad,” an order said on Thursday.

As many as 1,420 new cases of coronavirus infection were found in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s caseload to 1,94,402, the health department said on Friday evening. The daily figure of new infections has been increasing in the state. On Thursday, Gujarat added 1,340 cases, while on November 12, it had reported 1,120 cases.

In the wake of the rising number of cases, schools and colleges in Gujarat will not reopen from November 23.

“Gujarat Government decides to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in Gujarat from November 23 in the wake of the current coronavirus situation,” Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

Earlier, the state government had planned to reopen schools and colleges across the state from November 23.

