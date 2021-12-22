Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Night temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan as cold wave conditions ease
india news

Night temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan as cold wave conditions ease

Shivering from a cold wave earlier this week, Rajasthan temperatures finally rise, offering respite during winters. 
The night temperature at other places in Rajasthan was above six degrees Celsius(HT Photo/ Sakib Ali )
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Cold conditions abated in most areas of Rajasthan on Wednesday with the night temperature increasing by a few notches.

Fatehpur in Sikar continued to be the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees celsius, followed by Karauli where the night temperature on Tuesday night was 3.3 degrees, according to the weather department.

Churu, Sikar, Chittorgarh and Sangariya in Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 3.5, 4.7, 5.2 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The night temperature at other places in the state was above six degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions will remain the same during the next 24 hours, the weather department has said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaipur rajasthan weather station
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP