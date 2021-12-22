Home / India News / Night temperatures rise in parts of Rajasthan as cold wave conditions ease
Shivering from a cold wave earlier this week, Rajasthan temperatures finally rise, offering respite during winters. 
The night temperature at other places in Rajasthan was above six degrees Celsius(HT Photo/ Sakib Ali )
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:19 PM IST
PTI | , Jaipur

Cold conditions abated in most areas of Rajasthan on Wednesday with the night temperature increasing by a few notches.

Fatehpur in Sikar continued to be the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees celsius, followed by Karauli where the night temperature on Tuesday night was 3.3 degrees, according to the weather department.

Churu, Sikar, Chittorgarh and Sangariya in Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 3.5, 4.7, 5.2 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The night temperature at other places in the state was above six degrees Celsius.

Weather conditions will remain the same during the next 24 hours, the weather department has said. 

