Nihangs take Sikh devotee hostage in Rudraprayag gurdwara, demand release of 4 arrested in Karnaprayag clash

A group of Nihangs have allegedly taken a Sikh devotee hostage on the terrace of a gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, demanding the release of four members of the sect who were arrested following violence in Karnaprayag on June 16. Nihangs atop a gurdwara in Rudraprayag demand release of four sect members arrested after the Chamoli clash. (PTI)

Police officials were attempting to negotiate with the Nihangs, assuring them that no action will be taken against them and that they will be given safe passage back to Punjab if they release the devotee, according to PTI. However, the group has not responded to these assurances, till the time of reporting.

The gurdwara is located in the Nagrasu area, between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath highway.

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Sardar Beant Singh, who built the Nagrasu gurdwara, told reporters that a group of six Nihangs arrived at the shrine on Saturday evening and asked for 50-60 rooms, claiming that an equal number of Sikhs were expected to arrive from Punjab to hold a demonstration against the arrest of four Nihangs in the June 16 incident.

When the gurdwara management refused their request, the Nihangs allegedly turned violent, took an elderly Sikh devotee hostage, and moved to the top floor of the gurdwara, where they locked themselves in.

What was the June 16 incident? The four Nihang devotees were arrested in connection with a clash on June 16 that reportedly began after an altercation over parking near a hotel in Karnaprayag market.

A group of Nihang pilgrims was returning after offering prayers at Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara when they got into a heated argument with locals in the market.

The pilgrims allegedly attacked the other group with swords, injuring four local residents. A Nihang pilgrim was also injured in the clash.

Subsequently, four Nihang pilgrims, all residents of Mohali in Punjab, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The six Nihangs who arrived at the Nagrasu gurdwara had reportedly come from Mohali to stage a sit-in protest on Sunday against what they described as "one-sided action" by the authorities in the Karnaprayag incident.

(With PTI inputs)