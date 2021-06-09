Nikhil Jain won't comment on Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan's statement, explains why

Businessman Nikhil Jain against whom Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday brought serious allegations of mishandling her finances said he won't comment on the statement as the matter is subjudice. According to reports, Nikhil has already filed for an annulment of his marriage with Nusrat, which Nusrat said was never legal in India. "I have never commented or will not comment anything on what she has said. The matter is subjudice. The civil suit in courts is in process. They are doing their job well," Nikhil told Hindustan Times.

Amid rumours of Nikhil-Nusrat marriage falling apart, reports of the Trinamool MP dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta started doing the rounds ahead of the West Bengal election. The rumours took a backseat after Yash's defeat in the election from Chanditala constituency by Trinamool candidate. A few days ago, reports claimed Nusrat and Yash are expecting a child.

On Wednesday, the MP issued a statement and without taking any name, she clarified that she won't require a divorce as the marriage was never validated under the Special Marriage Act. In 2019, the duo tied the knot in Turkey as per Turkish Marriage Regulation. But in India for an interfaith marriage to accepted, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act which, according to Nusrat, never happened. So, it was a live-in relationship, which ended a long time ago, she said.

The duo was last seen together in October 2020.

In her statement, Nusrat has accused Nikhil of withdrawing money from her bank accounts illegally, even after the separation. The MP also said her clothes, bags, accessories are still with Nikhil's family. Even all the family jewellery that was gifted to Nusrat by her parents, friends and other family members are "illegally" held back by Nikhil's family. "Being rich does not always give a man the right to act as a victim and belittle the woman alone in this society. I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity," the MP said.

After Nusrat's statement, social media was awash with reactions with some people pointing out that Nusrat's marital status in Parliament records is married and she also took the oath in the Lok Sabha as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain.