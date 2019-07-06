Nine arrested for gang rape of teen in Tamil Nadu

Nine persons were arrested on Friday night on the charge of raping a school-going teen on the outskirts of Pollachi in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Saturday.

One more accused is absconding, police added.

All the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 366 (A) of IPC for the gang rape of the class 10 student, said police at the Pollachi all women’s police station. This incident rattled Pollachi since the town is yet to recover from the shock of the rape and extortion of more than 100 women by a gang which surfaced in March. That case is being probed by CBI.

According to police sources, the gang rape took place at her boyfriend’s place, where she had gone to meet him.

“As the girl remained missing since Thursday, her father had lodged a complaint on Friday. We traced the girl’s phone number and rescued her from the outskirts of Pollachi. The teen revealed that she was raped by a gang, including her boyfriend. Hence, we searched for the accused and nabbed them on Friday,” said an inquiry officer.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 23:10 IST