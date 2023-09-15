Nipah in Kerala: Containment zones created, ICMR delivers antibody | 10 points

The outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district has prompted the administration to introduce Covid era-like containment zones in nine panchayats. The authorities are scrambling to identify high-risk contacts after the state reported two deaths from the brain-damaging virus, which causes respiratory distress and encephalitis. Five more patients infected with the Nipah virus are undergoing treatment at the hospitals. This is the fourth outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerala since 2018 when the state first reported the disease.

Here are the latest updates on the Nipah virus

The containment zones have been created in a five-kilometre radius of the homes of the two men who died of infection from the Nipah virus on August 30 and September 11. The state had sent 11 more samples to Pune’s National Institute of Virology for testing, which, in a relief to the government, returned negative results for the virus, reported PTI quoting a person aware of the matter. The samples of another 15 people on the high-risk contact list have also been sent for tests, according to PTI. A five-member team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah infection. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has delivered the monoclonal antibody on the state's request to combat the deadly Nipah virus. The antiviral is the only option available to the government to treat infections, although its efficacy has not been clinically proven yet. Kerala health minister Veena George said the stability of the antiviral was discussed with a central expert committee. A mobile BSL-3 (Biosafety Level-3) laboratory was also sent to ground zero to test samples for the virus in the district itself. Kerala government has decided to take body-fluid samples of all of those who are on the 'high-risk' contact list linked to the first Nipah victim. The Rajasthan government has directed medical officials to remain "alert" in the wake of Nipah cases being reported from Kerala.

Health workers wearing protective gear shift people who have been in contact with a person infected with the Nipah virus to an isolation centre at a goverment hospital in Kozikode. (AFP)

