News / India News / Nipah virus LIVE updates: Karnataka govt issues circular, intensifies surveillance at border areas with Kerala
Live

Nipah virus LIVE updates: Karnataka govt issues circular, intensifies surveillance at border areas with Kerala

Sep 15, 2023 08:15 AM IST
OPEN APP

Nipah virus live updates: With two deaths reported due to Nipah, Kerala is battling its fourth outbreak of the deadly virus.

With five confirmed cases of Nipah virus, Kerala has stepped up control measures to contain the deadly outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday delivered the antibody requested by the state to combat the virus, while a mobile laboratory was also sent to ground zero to enable the state to test samples.

A patient being admitted to a Nipah isolation ward at the Medical College in Kozhikode, Thursday, Sept. 14.
A patient being admitted to a Nipah isolation ward at the Medical College in Kozhikode, Thursday, Sept. 14.(PTI)

Also Read| Nipah in Kerala: Containment zones created, ICMR delivers antibody | 10 points

In a major relief to the state government, the 11 samples sent for testing returned negative results for the virus. A five-member central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah infection. The ICMR's mBSL-3, the first Biosafety Level-3 containment mobile laboratory in south Asia, will help early testing and detection of the infection at the district level itself.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 15, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    Rajasthan issues 'alert' for medical officials in wake of Kerala Nipah outbreak

    The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain "alert" regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district, PTI reported.

    The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts.

    The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.

    The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. A five-member central team has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in managing the situation.

  • Sep 15, 2023 07:52 AM IST

    Karnataka govt issues circular, intensifies surveillance at border areas with Kerala

    In view of Nipah cases in Kerala, Karnataka Govt issued a circular and has advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas of Kerala; intensify surveillance in the bordering districts to Kerala ( Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajanagara & Mysore) and at the points of entries to Karnataka: Karnataka Health Dept, reported ANI. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala nipah virus nipah outbreak in kerala icmr + 2 more

3 Tamil Nadu women set to become priests, CM Stalin says only in Dravidian model

india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 08:22 AM IST

Musician TM Krishna said Sanatanis must be 'thrilled' over first women priests in Tamil Nadu. "This is real sanatana dharma, right?" he tweeted.

Krishnaveni, S Ramya, and N Ranjitha became the first women priests in Tamil Nadu.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Explained: What is Nipah and why is the deadly virus flaring up again

Mortality rate for Nipah virus infection varies from outbreak to outbreak, with up to 75% of infected patients dying.

Health workers at Nipah virus isolation centre in Kozhikode Medical College. (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Nipah virus LIVE: K'taka intensifies surveillance at border areas with Kerala

Nipah virus live updates: With two deaths reported due to Nipah, Kerala is battling its fourth outbreak of the deadly virus.

A patient being admitted to a Nipah isolation ward at the Medical College in Kozhikode, Thursday, Sept. 14.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 08:15 AM IST
ByYagya Sharma

Nipah in Kerala: Containment zones created, ICMR delivers antibody | 10 points

Nipah virus: Kerala is battling its fourth outbreak since 2018 of a virus for which there is no vaccine, and which kills up to 75% of those infected.

Health workers wearing protective gear shift people who have been in contact with a person infected with the Nipah virus to an isolation centre at a goverment hospital in Kozikode. (AFP)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 06:58 AM IST
ByKunal Gaurav

Himanta Biswa-Gaurav's tiff ends with 'Thank you' after ‘backstabber’ video

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Gogoi family did a lot of injustice to him since 2010, but he visited Tarun Gogoi amid Covid risking his life.

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Gaurav Gogoi has been an uncaring son.
india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 06:07 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Aditya-L1 successfully completes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

With the completion of four earth-bound orbital manoeuvres, Aditya-L1 will next undergo a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre

Aditya-L1 Mission(ISRO)
india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 04:55 AM IST
PTI |

Karnataka govt shares details of fact checking unit to curb misinformation

Kharge explained that the newly formed unit is responsible for conducting fact-checks on content and recommending appropriate actions, if inaccuracies are identified

Priyank Kharge (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 01:22 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Cash-for-ticket scam: Names of bigwigs to come out soon, says Hindu activist

Bengaluru CCB police on Tuesday night arrested Kundapur from the parking area of Krishna Mutt in Udupi, and the six other accused from Chikkamagaluru

HT Image
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 01:22 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Karnataka declares 195 taluks as drought-hit

The order on drought-hit taluks will be in force for a period of six months or until further orders from the state government.

Krishna Byre Gowda (HT Archives)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 01:21 AM IST
ByPriyanka Rudrappa, Bengaluru

Karnataka moves SC for stay on order to release water to Tamil Nadu

Expressing the state’s inability to comply with the CWMA’s direction, Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to the Union minister for water resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat

The prevailing situation of water crisis in Karnataka is reportedly due to a deficit in rainfall this season. (HT Archives)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Dissent brews in BJP over proposed alliance with JD(S)

This comes just days after the leader of the JD(S) expressed objections to the party’s decision to join forces with the BJP.

Preetham Gowda (ANI)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 01:20 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Bats spotted at farmland owned by index case of outbreak, say officials

A team of health officials on Thursday collected samples of bat urine, animal droppings and half-eaten fruit from the plantation owned by the 47-year-old victim as well as from nearby areas

Health workers wearing protective gear shift people who have been in contact with a person infected with the Nipah virus to an isolation centre at a goverment hospital in Kozikode. (AFP)
india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 01:23 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

Two killed, one injured after man sets family on fire in Kerala

A 38-year-old man and his minor son died and his wife was seriously injured after his father allegedly set them on fire when they were sleeping in their home in Kerala’s Thrissur district over some family dispute

Two killed, one sustained injuries as a man sets family on fire in Thrissur district of Kerala. (Representative Image.)
india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ruckus in Assam assembly over ‘ 10-cr subsidy’ to Himanta’s wife

Sarma posted several posts on X that sought to clarify that neither his wife nor the company she is associated with received any financial subsidies

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_06_2023_000123B) (PTI)
india news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 12:57 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Adani, price rise top INDIA bloc’s agenda for special Parliament session

Three Opposition leaders from different parties maintained that the bloc is bracing for last-minute agenda changes from the government, and added that only conducting government business for the five days of the session will not be acceptable.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 12:55 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out