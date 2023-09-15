Nipah virus LIVE updates: Karnataka govt issues circular, intensifies surveillance at border areas with Kerala
Nipah virus live updates: With two deaths reported due to Nipah, Kerala is battling its fourth outbreak of the deadly virus.
With five confirmed cases of Nipah virus, Kerala has stepped up control measures to contain the deadly outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday delivered the antibody requested by the state to combat the virus, while a mobile laboratory was also sent to ground zero to enable the state to test samples.
In a major relief to the state government, the 11 samples sent for testing returned negative results for the virus. A five-member central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah infection. The ICMR's mBSL-3, the first Biosafety Level-3 containment mobile laboratory in south Asia, will help early testing and detection of the infection at the district level itself.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 15, 2023 08:15 AM IST
Rajasthan issues 'alert' for medical officials in wake of Kerala Nipah outbreak
The Rajasthan government on Thursday directed medical officials to remain "alert" regarding any Nipah outbreak in the wake of cases being reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district, PTI reported.
The medical and health services department director has issued an advisory in this regard to the principals of all medical colleges and chief medical and health officers of all districts.
The department has also issued an advisory for health workers.
The brain-damaging virus has killed two people and infected three others in Kozhikode district. A five-member central team has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in managing the situation.
- Sep 15, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Karnataka govt issues circular, intensifies surveillance at border areas with Kerala
In view of Nipah cases in Kerala, Karnataka Govt issued a circular and has advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas of Kerala; intensify surveillance in the bordering districts to Kerala ( Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Chamrajanagara & Mysore) and at the points of entries to Karnataka: Karnataka Health Dept, reported ANI.