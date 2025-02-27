'Nirbhaya case led to changes, but…': Former CJI Chandrachud on Pune bus rape

As the investigation over the alleged rape of a woman inside a bus at Swargate depot of Maharashtra's Pune, calls for strictest punishment for the absconding accused are growing, with former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also raising a similar demand. Former CJI Dr Justice DY Chandrachud addressing a gathering (ANI/File)

Amid mounting pressure from the opposition, which has likened the incident with the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang rape, a frantic effort to crack the case is underway. Police have formed multiple teams to nab the history-sheeter accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), who has been on the run since the incident which took place on a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus early Tuesday morning. Pune rape case updates

A reward of ₹1 lakh will be given to the person providing information about his whereabouts, news agency PTI quoted Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

What did DY Chandrachud say on Pune rape case

Former CJI DY Chandrachud on Thursday said a lot of changes were made in the laws following the 'Nirbhaya' incident, however, we can not prevent such incident by only having laws.

Chandrachud said there is a great responsibility on the society and apart from this the implementation of laws should be there.

"Laws made for women should be implemented properly. Women should feel safe wherever they go. It is important that in such cases, there should be proper investigation, strong action, quick trial and punishment. The legal system and the police have a big responsibility," DY Chandrachud said.

The incident

Swargate in Pune city is one of the largest bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The survivor woman said she was waiting for a bus for Phaltan in Satara district at one of the platforms around 5.45 am on Tuesday, when a man approached and engaged her in conversation, calling her 'didi' (sister), and said the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform.

He took her to an empty ‘Shiv Shahi’ AC bus parked elsewhere on the sprawling station premises. As the lights inside the bus were not on, she hesitated to get in at first, but the man convinced her that it was the right vehicle. He then followed her inside and raped her before fleeing, the woman, who works in the medical field, told police.