Pune bus rape case updates: 13 teams formed to nab accused, ₹1 lakh reward announced

Feb 27, 2025 11:19 AM IST

Pune bus rape case updates: The 26-year-old survivor was waiting for a bus for Satara district's Phaltan at one of the platforms of the Swargate bus station early on Tuesday when a man approached her, calling her 'didi' (sister).

He told her that the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform and then took her to an empty 'Shiv Shahi' AC bus parked somewhere else on the busy station premises.

Though the woman was hesitant to board the bus due to a lack of lighting, the man convinced her otherwise.

Once she got into the bus, the man followed her inside and raped her before fleeing the scene.

However, the woman did not inform the police immediately after the incident, but she went to Phaltan and told her friend about it over a phone call.

After her friend advised her, she got down within city limits and went to the police station. She was stable and gave a clear statement, said DCP Smartana Patil.

A rape case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.