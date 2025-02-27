Pune bus rape case updates: 13 teams formed to nab accused, ₹1 lakh reward announced
Pune bus rape case updates: A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary state transport bus at the Swargate bus stand in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday. Officials identified the accused, 36-year-old Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, as the suspect in this case. The accused is a history-sheeter who has been out on bail since 2019. According to the Swargate police station official, Gade had theft and chain snatching cases against him....Read More
The incident has sparked massive outrage in the state and across the nation, with leaders and citizens demanding swift action in bringing justice to the survivor.
What happened?
- The survivor was waiting for a bus for Satara's Phaltan when a man approached her, calling her 'didi' (sister). He told her that the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform, using it as a pretext to take her to an empty 'Shiv Shahi' AC bus parked elsewhere on the busy station premises.
- Though she hesitated to board the bus due to the lack of lights, the man convinced her otherwise. Once she got in, he followed her, raped her and then fled the scene. Dattatraya Ramdas Gade was identified by the police with the help of CCTV footage.
Pune bus rape | Key points
- A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary bus at the sprawling Swargate bus stand, one of the largest bus junctions of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in Pune.
- Police have identified the accused as a history sheeter and have formed multiple teams to hunt him down.
- Opposition leaders lambasted the Home Department held by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to deal with the rising crime in Pune city.
- Maharashtra Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik replaced all the 23 security guards at the Swargate bus station and directed MSRTC managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct a departmental inquiry into the submit, instructing him to submit a detailed report within seven days.
- NCW has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and demanded immediate action in the matter from authorities in Maharashtra.
- Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar termed the incident as "extremely shameful, painful and infuriating", ordering the Pune Police commissioner to ensure "immediate arrest" of the accused.
- Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has also taken serious note of the matter and directed the police to take all necessary steps that the accused is given the harshest punishment.
Pune bus rape case updates: Heavy police deployment at Swargate bus depot
Pune bus rape case updates: Amid the outrage over the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state bus, heavy police deployment was seen at the Swargate bus depot on Thursday morning.
Police have formed multiple teams to nab the accused in the case.
Pune bus rape case updates: State women commission president says 'very unfortunate'
Pune bus rape case updates: Maharashtra state commission for women president Rupali Chakankar on Thursday condemned the rape incident that took place at the Swargate bus depot and assured strict action against the accused.
"The incident that took place at Swargate depot is very unfortunate. The victim registered a complaint at Swargate PS and quick action was taken by the police. The accused will be arrested in the next 2-3 days, but I feel after such an incident takes place, we hold candle marches, the news coming on the front page gradually shifts to the last page, and then we forget it," she told news agency ANI.
Chakankar added, "I think women should be taught self-defence and they should stay aware at all times...State Commission for Women has ordered that quick and strict action should be taken against him."
Pune bus rape case updates: What went down on Tuesday morning?
Pune bus rape case updates: The 26-year-old survivor was waiting for a bus for Satara district's Phaltan at one of the platforms of the Swargate bus station early on Tuesday when a man approached her, calling her 'didi' (sister).
He told her that the bus for Satara had arrived at another platform and then took her to an empty 'Shiv Shahi' AC bus parked somewhere else on the busy station premises.
Though the woman was hesitant to board the bus due to a lack of lighting, the man convinced her otherwise.
Once she got into the bus, the man followed her inside and raped her before fleeing the scene.
However, the woman did not inform the police immediately after the incident, but she went to Phaltan and told her friend about it over a phone call.
After her friend advised her, she got down within city limits and went to the police station. She was stable and gave a clear statement, said DCP Smartana Patil.
A rape case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.
Pune bus rape case updates: Pune CP Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Ranjan Sharma at Swargate police station
Pune bus rape case updates: Amid the ongoing investigation into the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus at the Swargate police station and the hunt to nab the accused, Pune CP Amitesh Kumara and Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma reached the Swargate police station on Thursday morning.
Pune bus rape case updates: NCP(SP) leaders protest outside Swargate police station
Pune bus rape case updates: Leaders and party workers of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) are staging a protest outside the Swargate police station against the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a parked bus at the Swargate bus stand.
Pune bus rape case updates: ₹1 lakh reward to catch culprit, says DCP Patil
Pune bus rape case updates: The Pune Police has announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who catch the accused. She noted that since the accused had a mask on, it was not easy to recognize his face through CCTVs, but affirmed that the culprit will be arrested soon.
Pune bus rape case updates: 13 teams formed to nab accused, says DCP Patil
Pune bus rape case updates: Pune DCP Zone II Smartana Patil told news agency ANI that 13 teams have been formed to nab the accused, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway.
"Teams have also been sent to the bus stand, railway stations and other nearby locations. We are interrogating his family and the people who was contacted by the accused. The accused's brother was questioned yesterday and today; we will question his family," Patil added.
Pune bus rape case updates: CM Fadnavis issued directives to police for 'swift action'
Pune bus rape case updates: Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken the matter seriously and issued directives to the police to take swift action.
"CM Devendra Fadnavis has also taken the incident seriously and has given the necessary instructions to the police. The police will arrest the accused at the earliest and the state government will take all necessary steps to ensure that the accused is given the harshest punishment. This is my assurance to all the brothers, sisters, and mothers of Maharashtra," Pawar said.
Pune bus rape case updates: Ajit Pawar orders police commissioner for 'immediate arrest'
Pune bus rape case updates: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that he has instructed the Pune police commissioner to closely monitor the probe and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.
Pune bus rape case updates: Ajit Pawar says incident 'shameful, painful'
Pune bus rape case updates: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday condemned the rape of the 26-year-old woman in Pune and termed the incident as "shameful, painful, and infuriating".
"The incident of rape of our sister at Pune's Swargate bus stand is extremely shameful, painful, and infuriating for every member of a civilised society. The crime committed by the accused is unforgivable, and there can be no punishment except the death penalty," he said.
Pune bus rape case updates: NCW takes suo motu cognisance, writes to Maharashtra DGP
Pune bus rape case updates: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport bus in Pune, demanding immediate action in the matter.
Additionally, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to the state Director General of Police in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday morning.
Pune bus rape case updates: Transport minister calls for urgent meeting of senior MSRTC officials
Pune bus rape case updates: Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has called for an urgent meeting of senior MSRTC officials in Mumbai on Thursday to review the safety measures for women passengers. An official statement said that some concrete decisions are expected from this meeting.
Pune bus rape case updates: Security guards replaces, minister orders inquiry
Pune bus rape case updates: Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the replacement of all 23 security guards employed at the Swargate bus station.
He instructed Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) managing director Vivek Bhimanwar to conduct a department inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report in seven days.
The bus station in-charge and depot manager should be suspended immediately if found guilty of negligence, the minister said.
Pune bus rape case updates: Accused identified as history sheeter
Pune bus rape case updates: A 36-year-old history-sheeter, Dattatraya Ramdas Gade, has been identified as the suspect in the alleged rape case of a woman in a parked bus in Swargate bus stand.
The accused has a half a dozen cases of theft, robbery and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and the adjoining Ahilyanagar district. Gade has been out on bail since 2019 in one of the offences.
Pune bus rape case updates: Protestors vandalise bus station security office
Pune bus rape case updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More-led protestors on Wednesday vandalized the security office at the Swargate bus station after a woman was allegedly raped inside a MSRTC bus on the premises.
The Sena UBT workers smashed window panes and broke the furniture inside the security office as women activists shouted slogans against the BJP-led state government.
Pune bus rape case updates: Woman raped inside stationary state transport bus
Pune bus rape case updat: A 26-year-old woman was raped inside a stationary state transport by a history-sheeter at the busy Swargate bus stand in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.
The incident has drawn severe ire towards the BJP-led state government from the opposition, which is blaming chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for failing to deal with the rising crime in the Pune region.